LETTER: Ideologically opposed to the NHI, but knowing why

There is nothing inherently moral or immoral in the concept of “ideology”; it is only the content of an ideology that can tell us anything morality-wise. For example, if an ideology is based on coercion, it should be considered immoral. On the other hand, if the ideology is premised on individual freedom, it is moral.

Each of us have an ideology — the ideas and concepts that indicate our world view, and also serve as signs others can use to try to predict our future actions. Ismail Lagardien recently accused opponents of the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) fund of being driven by ideology (Ideology is blinding some to the merits of NHI, August 21). I will not contest this point. However, I am afraid that in his quest to defeat all ideology he sees he is blind to his own ideas and worldview — his own ideology and how it underpins his arguments.

An ideology can, if well thought-out, understood, and applied to concretes in the world, provide one with solid principles by which one can guide one’s actions. An ideological world view can provide useful signposts for decisions and actions, especially when situations become muddled and difficult to navigate. Philosophically, there is a much bigger problem with pragmatism than ideology, but that is a discussion for another day.

Ideology is neither “bad” nor “good” in and of itself. To attempt to smear one’s opponents as blinded by ideology is, more often than not, an attempt to dodge the premises and arguments advanced by those opponents, and undermines one’s own argument. Whether you are a socialist or a liberal, your arguments are driven by an ideological world view.

There are many reasons to oppose the NHI. In my case, Lagaardien is correct — I am ideologically opposed to the NHI. The ideological underpinning of the NHI and numerous other attempts by the state to take control of people’s lives. Free markets, freedom of speech, the rule of law, individual freedom and responsibility are the ideological motivators for opponents of the NHI.

Lagardien makes the ideological motivators of supporters of the NHI clear when he writes: “The interventions are made to advance social justice, inclusivity, rolling back some of the iniquities of the past, expanding the public or common good, promoting stability and high levels of trust among citizens.”