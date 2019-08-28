Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom job cuts are imperative

The government urgently needs to initiate a 16,000-headcount reduction

28 August 2019 - 05:00
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
There is much hand-wringing as to how to save Eskom. Many decisions have to made, and implemented. One of the simplest, but also most politically unpopular, is that the bloated workforce needs to be shrunk, and soon.

Basic information in the public domain suggests the 48,000-strong workforce is at least a third too large. It’s worse than that, as Eskom has tens of thousands of contractors — but that’s a story for another day. A 16,000-headcount reduction appears realistic, at an average cost to company of, say, R650,000 a head. This equates to R10.4bn a year, or about R100bn over 10 years.

Of course labour will howl blue murder about this, and will no doubt strike, burn and sabotage everything in sight. The sad part is this is a rational, if illegal, response when you face being put on the street in an economy with 10-million unemployed.

However, a workforce of 48,000 is holding a country of 55-million hostage to their demands. Labour is correct to ask why it should take the pain, and I’m sure there are a raft of incentives that could make the process more palatable.

Deep salary cuts at senior management level, and all the way through to the cabinet, would go a tiny way to reassuring labour that they are not the only ones feeling the pain.

The ANC has used the parastatals, and the state, as job-creation vehicles. Now the chickens are coming home to roost. The country is on the verge of bankruptcy. One of these days we have to figure out who’s in charge — heaven help us if it’s labour.

Doug Heher
Midstream

