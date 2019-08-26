Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Admit to failures and turn it around

26 August 2019 - 05:03
Eskom Medupi power station. Picture: SUPPLIED

Imagine if the ANC government had not excluded expertise at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Eskom, where in 1994 senior management were retrenched in favour of cadres, resulting in uncontrolled corruption.

How different our prospects could have been had it instead convened a team with electrical engineering knowhow, business acumen, environmental insight and financial foresight irrespective of political or ethnic background. 

A succession of CEOs have come and gone, many rewarded for failure with a golden handshake. Some have withdrawn after being hamstrung by political and trade union restrictions.

Coal-burning Medupi, the world’s largest facility of its kind if ever completed, will be the planet’s biggest single contributor to carbon emissions. Nevertheless, this suits those with tender contracts to supply coal. It is a folly of unbelievable proportions that is holding the country to ransom.

For heaven’s sake, allow this rainbow nation to function, make the necessary appointments and changes, and rescue us from the debt death spiral we find ourselves in, even if it means conceding that gross mistakes have been made.

Make the courageous changes that are required to turn around the economy.

Focus needs to be initially on SOEs, particularly Eskom and SAA.

National Health Insurance is a project for the future — without electricity there will be no health care.

Prof Peter Beale
Via e-mail

LETTER: ANC must stop with the crazy policies

Policymaking in the governing party seems specifically designed to do the most possible harm to the country’s interests
5 days ago

LETTER: Pravin Gordhan must declare Eskom day zero

Businesses, church leaders and civic groups need to join the minister to educate Eskom employees on how far the crisis has progressed
1 week ago

Court stops Eskom from awarding R350m contract

Judge pours cold water on utility’s claim that an interdict would cause an ‘unimaginable disaster’
1 week ago

LETTER: High debt cannot be ignored

Duma Gqubule’s references to the Public Investment Corporation and the Unemployment Insurance Fund reserves also neglect the other side of the ‘state ...
2 weeks ago

