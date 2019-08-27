NHI fund ‘will not take on debt like Eskom’
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says funding will be applied based on a defined mandate
27 August 2019 - 05:10
National Health Insurance (NHI) will not bankrupt the country the way state-owned electricity generator Eskom has done because rules governing its operation will not allow it to take on debt, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.
NHI is the government’s plan for achieving universal health coverage. Its first piece of enabling legislation was tabled in parliament on August 8, paving the way for the establishment of a central NHI fund that will purchase health-care services on behalf of patients.
