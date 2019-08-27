Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Will ANC cadres queue for NHI?

It’s hard to imagine some politicians sitting and waiting at a public hospital

27 August 2019 - 05:00
The aim of the NHI Bill is to bring better health care to more South Africans. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
My question about the NHI [National Health Insurance] is: will I be seeing politicians, especially those who are for it, in the same queue as the rest of the population, or will they get special treatment?

Will they get preferential access or even special hospitals? Can you really imagine some of these people sitting in a queue at a public hospital?

A straight answer please.

Dr Leon Jacobson
Sasolburg

