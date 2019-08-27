LETTER: Will ANC cadres queue for NHI?
It’s hard to imagine some politicians sitting and waiting at a public hospital
27 August 2019 - 05:00
My question about the NHI [National Health Insurance] is: will I be seeing politicians, especially those who are for it, in the same queue as the rest of the population, or will they get special treatment?
Will they get preferential access or even special hospitals? Can you really imagine some of these people sitting in a queue at a public hospital?
A straight answer please.
Dr Leon Jacobson
Sasolburg