LETTER: Reality more healthy than ideology

Ismail Lagardien’s most recent column illustrates how difficult it is to condemn ideological bias without exposing one’s own prejudice (“Ideology blinding some to merits of NHI”, August 21). While knocking free-market views as extinct, he propagates another ideology many believe has been discredited through bitter experiment.

He mentions folk who discredit the National Health Service in the UK but who nevertheless make use of it. Such people are not necessarily talking rubbish — they are more likely proving that costly socialistic schemes can be abused by proponents and opponents alike.

He refers to barely concealed ideological biases against national health insurance (NHI) and black economic empowerment, which he seeks to defend, barely concealing his own ideological prejudice, by saying “the market is not very good at these things”.

Fortunately, Lagardien almost redeems himself by paraphrasing Michel Camdessus: “each state, each society has to look at all the evidence at a particular time and over time”, adding “so it does not really matter what side of the argument … the least we may wish for is honesty and humility”.

Such honesty could not allow thinking observers to ignore that, ideologies aside, NHI in SA or anywhere else depends not only on enormous funding but more particularly on expertise, a work ethic, integrity and minimal corruption. This is not an ideological argument but a vital objective fact.

SA battles to save Eskom; its public hospitals are in bankrupt decadence. We have looted scarce resources. We have not yet accumulated the required management skills and are losing what we have.

Never mind mud-slinging at ideology. As Camdessus suggests, examine the realities and practicalities and stop dreams that lead to another nightmare.

Gavin Barnett

Somerset West