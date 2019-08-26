Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Funding NHI by pouring more money into broken system will drain economy

Analysis shows just running the existing system properly would improve the quality of state healthcare by at least 10 times

26 August 2019 - 08:01
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

National Health Insurance (NHI) aims to improve the quality of healthcare provided by the state, yet the sole real change it proposes is to radically increase the amount of money available to be controlled by the minister of health (even going as far as to allow the proposed fund to borrow money!). The question is whether a lack of money is the main problem in the public health system.

There are many indirect ways to measure the quality of a healthcare service but the most direct way is the amount of medical liability the system generates because of malpractice in a year. The Section 27 law centre has published the new medical liabilities incurred for six of the nine provinces for 2018. In each of these provinces the healthcare spend per person was similar, ranging from R2.32 to R3.62 per person.

This did not correlate at all with the risk of medical disaster as measured by medical malpractice incurred in the year. The range of quality was from a high of R1 of liability for every R241.96 spent on health (in the Western Cape) to a low of R1 of liability for every R2.58 spent on health (in the Eastern Cape). That is, nearly a third of all healthcare spend! That is a huge range, and the Eastern Cape even spent more per person on healthcare than the Western Cape (R3,327 versus R3,274).

The basic way the healthcare systems are structured is the same in all provinces. Clearly, how that money is spent and the management of the healthcare system makes a huge impact on the quality of healthcare provided, whereas the money allocated does not.

The other ANC-controlled provinces fared somewhat better than the Eastern Cape (liability ranging from R1 per R485.46 (Limpopo) to R285.08 (KwaZulu-Natal) to R260.17 (Gauteng) and R176.74 for the Free State).

Even the best has a malpractice liability-versus-expenditure ratio (cost effectiveness) more than 10 times worse than that of the Western Cape. Just running the existing system properly would thus improve the quality of state healthcare by at least 10 times.

There is no evidence that more money into a broken system will make any difference, but it will make a disastrous difference to the economy for the government to add a surcharge to tax rates or a payroll tax to extract yet more money from the economy and throw it into this disastrously managed system — instead of paying off the debts of Eskom, SAA and the other failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

It is time to stop this madness, not to create another enormous SOE.

Dr Greg Ash, Via e-mail

