Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eaton’s column is good for a laugh

Critic is wrong to call him boring, not funny, ill-researched and alarmist

19 August 2019 - 05:03
Picture: DANIEL BORN/THE TIMES
Picture: DANIEL BORN/THE TIMES

Tom Eaton’s irreverent column always brings a smile to my face, and often laughter. Once, when he ridiculed the game of golf,  I felt he lacked understanding of what the game did for character development and I came back at him. But to call him boring, not funny, ill-researched and alarmist says more about his critic than about Eaton.

What is not funny is ill-thought-out National Health Insurance (NHI). The government cannot even run or maintain or finance the existing state hospitals. How is it going to pay for this NHI? Silly me, taxpayers of course! The 2% of the population that pays 70% of the tax collected. What would the government do if that 2% left the country?

Thank you Business Day for publishing Eaton’s column every week. Readers with little or no sense of humour should chill.

Rob Sowry
Sandton

TOM EATON: NHI is far worse than Jacob Zuma’s craziest idea

Nationalised health will need every two to four years the R1-trillion that nuclear power stations would have needed only once
Opinion
6 days ago

TOM EATON: Forget punching pachyderms, our jumbo problem is the feuding ANC

SA has two shots at ensuring things don’t fall apart
Opinion
1 week ago

TOM EATON: Cut the hysteria — Derek Hanekom is no hero

Humans have always been suckers for an angry, satisfying false dichotomy
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
JONATHAN JANSEN: Unisa’s dumbing-down signals it ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOEL NETSHITENZHE: Public protector’s blunder a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: ANC’s redeployment of Zandile Gumede is ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Payback time for Brian Molefe
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: Job cuts — Ramaphosa’s Excalibur
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Eaton’s uninformed NHI piece is par for the course

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tom Eaton got it right on politicians and crime in SA

Opinion / Letters

TOM EATON: Take a zillion brown envelopes, a barrage of bribes and a sky full ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.