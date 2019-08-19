LETTER: Eaton’s column is good for a laugh

Tom Eaton’s irreverent column always brings a smile to my face, and often laughter. Once, when he ridiculed the game of golf, I felt he lacked understanding of what the game did for character development and I came back at him. But to call him boring, not funny, ill-researched and alarmist says more about his critic than about Eaton.

What is not funny is ill-thought-out National Health Insurance (NHI). The government cannot even run or maintain or finance the existing state hospitals. How is it going to pay for this NHI? Silly me, taxpayers of course! The 2% of the population that pays 70% of the tax collected. What would the government do if that 2% left the country?

Thank you Business Day for publishing Eaton’s column every week. Readers with little or no sense of humour should chill.

Rob Sowry

Sandton