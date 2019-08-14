LETTER: Ramaphosa’s cheerleaders running out of arguments

Like all of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cheerleaders in the media, Carol Paton is running out of arguments ("Ramaphosa has to set the agenda", August 13).

She is now calling on Ramaphosa to explain “why the EFF is selling empty promises that will send us to ruin”.

Perhaps Paton could explain how Ramaphosa’s own national health insurance plan is not also likely to “send us to ruin”.

John Kane-Berman, Institute of Race Relations