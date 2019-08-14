Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa’s cheerleaders running out of arguments

Ramaphosa health plan as ruinous as empty EFF promises

14 August 2019 - 13:18
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: MASI LOSI
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: MASI LOSI

Like all of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cheerleaders in the media, Carol Paton is running out of arguments ("Ramaphosa has to set the agenda", August 13).

She is now calling on Ramaphosa to explain “why the EFF is selling empty promises that will send us to ruin”.

Perhaps Paton could explain how Ramaphosa’s own national health insurance plan is not also likely to “send us to ruin”.   

John Kane-Berman, Institute of Race Relations

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa-Mkhwebane battle to rage on

President to ask court to seal documents contained in protector's report, which he says were obtained illegally
Politics
2 days ago

CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa has to set the agenda

The president is being tossed about on a stormy sea not of his making
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Welcome pushback for those who throw ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Ripe time to invest in cannabis sector
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: NHI is far worse than Jacob Zuma’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Coal is now the emperor with no clothes
Opinion
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ground from which ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Presidency says Ramaphosa and ANC did no wrong in party funding issue

National

Divulge the donations made to all candidates for the ANC presidency, says SACP

Politics

Rand’s volatility climbs to four-month high

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.