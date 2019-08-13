Politics Divulge the donations made to all candidates for the ANC presidency, says SACP Party says singling out Ramaphosa while sparing others who lobbied for the same position was deliberately meant to collapse the president BL PREMIUM

The SA Communist Party (SACP) has come to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the ongoing saga surrounding the funding of the CR17 campaign that catapulted him to the ANC top job in December 2017.

The party, which is part of the governing tripartite alliance, said the financial records of all the contesting candidates must be investigated to eliminate the feeling of bias and ulterior motives around the leaks of the president’s campaign finances.