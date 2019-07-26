LETTER: Rise of Trump and Johnson no surprise

I am surprised by the surprise about the rise of populists such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson. After serving as ambassador in Western countries for decades I have observed that racism and racial superiority were always simmering under the surface. What kept it in check was the new liberal world order after the shock of Nazi rule.

Decades later, memory faded and populism blossomed for reasons similar to those that brought Hitler to power. Essentially, fear that the white race and its privileges are under threat from equal opportunity created for other cultures by the new liberal order. The huge influx of migrants to Europe and the US due to the growing poverty gap, climate change and natural disasters, and the self-serving policies of Western powers in other parts of the world, have created fertile ground for right-wing populism.

Like Hitler, the likes of Trump and Johnson stoke fear, prejudice and racism to mobilise support among those who fear a more open world with equal opportunities for all. I am not overly concerned that these right-wing populists are on the winning side. They sensed an opportunity and jumped onto it, but a correction is already taking place and liberal forces are regaining ground. It is important to note that neither Trump nor Johnson was elected by majorities in their countries.

Civil societies, driven by a new open-minded generation that realises the new attempts to entrench a system of exclusivity where the rich get richer and the poor poorer is not sustainable, are already reacting to this new wave of right-wing populism.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag