New British leader Boris Johnson vows to deliver Brexit in October

London — Boris Johnson took office as British prime minister on Wednesday, vowing to implement the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum and lead Britain out of the European Union on October 31 with “no ifs or buts”.

Johnson enters Downing Street at one of the most perilous junctures in post-World War 2 British history — the UK is divided over its divorce from the EU and weakened by the three-year political crisis that has gripped it since that referendum.

One of Britain’s most prominent Brexit campaigners, Johnson has repeatedly pledged to leave the EU by October 31 — “do or die” — and to inject a new optimism and energy into the divorce, which he argues will bring a host of opportunities.

But his strategy sets the UK up for a showdown with the EU and thrusts it towards a potential constitutional crisis, or an election, at home.

“The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts because we are going to restore trust in our democracy, and we are going to fulfil the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts,” Johnson said after arriving at No 10 Downing Street.

‘Backstop’

One of the issues that prevented his predecessor, Theresa May, getting a divorce deal through parliament was the Irish “backstop” — a provision that would maintain a customs union with the EU if no better solution was found.

Johnson was bullish, however. “Never mind the backstop. The buck stops here,” he said.

He said he would ensure “the people” were his bosses, and that he would accelerate preparations for a “no-deal” Brexit -the threat he intends to use to force a reluctant EU to renegotiate the exit deal it agreed with May.

To implement Brexit, Johnson will appoint Dominic Cummings, the campaign director of the official Brexit Vote Leave campaign, as a senior adviser in Downing Street.

Theresa May left Downing Street after a three-year premiership that was marred by crises over Brexit. She formally tendered her resignation to Queen Elizabeth.

May appeared to be fighting back tears as she was applauded out of the House of Commons chamber. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond resigned.

Johnson had a possible foretaste of turmoil ahead when, as he drove to his audience with the queen, Greenpeace protesters tried — but failed — to block the path of his car as his chauffeur drove around them.

The queen requested he form a government. His formal title is now “Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury”.

His first task was to appoint key members of the government —names that will give a hint of how he will handle Brexit, Britain’s most significant decision in decades.

Brexit government?

But the outspoken new prime minister must solve a series of riddles if he is to succeed where May failed.

The 2016 Brexit referendum showed a UK divided about much more than the EU, and has fuelled soul-searching about everything from secession and immigration to capitalism, the legacy of empire and modern Britishness.

The economy is at risk of recession, allies are in despair at the Brexit crisis and foes are testing Britain’s vulnerability.

On Wednesday sterling gained versus the euro and dollar as traders readied for Johnson’s address.