Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Horrible health services

Steve Biko Academic Hospital and other public facilities should be pillars of excellence.

23 July 2019 - 05:00
Patients in the central corridor of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. Picture: DANIEL BORN/THE TIMES
Patients in the central corridor of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. Picture: DANIEL BORN/THE TIMES

Last week Wednesday I was overwhelmed by emotions and felt disgusted and annoyed after reading a media report on the horrible health services our people are subjected to from one of the public institutions in Pretoria, which is named after one of the most revered Black Consciousness Movement founding fathers — Steve Biko.

This story on the appalling health services at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital made me even angrier because I am on record as demanding that public institutions be named or renamed after other liberation struggle heroes and heroines outside the usual ANC, and its alliance partners, the SACP, Sanco and Cosatu.

The poor state of public health facilities is not exaggerated. The media reports that our people have to wait six to seven hours in long queues before they get any medical assistance and sometimes just to get their regular medication.

It is the poor and often desperate people who are subjected daily to the poor health and customer services at most of these public health facilities.

These public health institutions are supposed to provide hope, empathy and healing for our people.

It is time we end mediocrity in all our public institutions. It should be criminal for a public institution such as Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and others to be associated with bad service.

Maybe, in hindsight, we must acknowledge that we have not done enough to inform those who are in charge of these public institutions what it means for a public institution to be associated with liberation struggle heroes like Steve Biko, what he stood for and the service excellence that he represented.

We, too, have taken things for granted. We should have demanded that all public institutions named after our liberation struggle heroes and heroines be turned into centres of service excellence; and not centres of mediocrity and poor customer service.

Lesego Sechaba Mogotsi
Azapo member of the national committee on publicity and information

State takeover of academic hospitals is not the answer

Central healthcare clinical and administrative capacity lacking and provinces would be affected adversely, writes Johann Serfontein
Opinion
1 week ago

State hospitals have all the oncology tech — but no specialists to use it

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says there are at least 15 oncology machines worth R40m each waiting to be used at public hospitals
National
1 year ago

Hospitality sector, by the numbers

R16.7bn is the revenue that accrued to the local hotel industry in 2018, according to PwC's most recent hospitality outlook
News & Fox
5 days ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE: Public hospitals would perform better if allowed to go it alone

Many large public hospitals underperform because their boards, managements and staff have little control even over something as small as buying ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Hold my beer as I fly this jet and ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
AYABONGA CAWE: Jacob Zuma’s ‘spy’ testimony a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Jacob Zuma should appear before a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: SA leaders should never again ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Naspers is poised for its next corporate ...
Opinion

Related Articles

State takeover of academic hospitals is not the answer

Opinion

State attorneys' R80bn scam

National

Shocking state hospital stats: more than 20,000 patients harmed since 2016

National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.