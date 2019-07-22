LETTER: US should back a global right of return

Donald Trump’s despicable and racist “go back” tweet aimed at four progressive US women representatives is reminiscent of the National Party slogan calling for Indian-born South Africans to leave the country during its 1948 election campaign. (“Trump intensifies attacks on the ‘squad’ as Democrats slam comments as racist”, July 18.)

In fact, from 1927 to 1955, the SA government pursued a repatriation scheme in the hope of ridding the country of Indians.

Trump’s vilification and pillorying of “the squad”, who have displayed an admirable sense of fairness and justice, should be rejected by Americans and they should rally behind “the squad” to help create a country that the world can respect again. It is heartening to see US liberal Jewish groups’ condemnation of Trump’s tweets, which they have called the weaponising of support for Israel.

And as for Trump, instead of telling US citizens to go back to where they came from, he should actively endeavour to facilitate the speedy return to their homelands of those who really do wish to go home from their decades-long existence in refugee camps and in exile.

For example, the US should shut its military base in Diego Garcia and assist Britain in ensuring the Chagossians’ right of return, which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has endorsed. (The ICJ rejected Britain’s claim of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago earlier in 2019.)

The US should also support right of return of the Sahrawi to Western Sahara, which has been illegally occupied by Morocco. (In 1975 the ICJ rejected the Moroccan claim to Western Sahara and supported the right of self-determination of the Sahrawi.)

But most importantly, the US must bring to an end 70 years of dispossession and exile that Palestinians have been suffering. The right of self-determination and the right of return of Palestinians trump Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.

In a perverse manner, Trump’s “go home” tweet is an endorsement of the international legal right of return.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde