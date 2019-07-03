Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump leaves gap for China and Russia by ditching leadership role

Pendulum is swinging east amid an inward-looking shift by leading Western powers, away from their traditional roles as guarantors of liberalism, freedom and democracy

03 July 2019 - 05:01
US President Donald Trump: ZACH GIBSON / BLOOMBERG
The pendulum on the world scene is swinging increasingly east. It is no coincidence that this coincides with the inward-looking shifts by leading Western powers, away from their traditional roles as guarantors of Western liberalism, freedom and democracy.

The election of Donald Trump in the US and his moving away from the existing world order, in which freedom and equality anchored in Western liberalism and democracy played a central role, has had a global impact, including in SA.

An example is Trump embracing dictators and pushing away traditional allies, the most blatant example being his refusal to condemn the Saudi crown prince for the brutal murders of a US-based journalist in the Turkish consulate, simply because economic ties are more important than basic human rights and freedom of expression. 

Another blatant example is him joking with Vladimir Putin before the world media about Russian interference in the US election. Putin has described “Western liberalism” as “obsolete”.

In addition, it is telling how his inward shift, his authoritarian style of governance and the intolerance shown towards migrants and those who look and believe differently to him inspire similar-minded people in countries such as Hungary and elsewhere.

As predicted, the US withdrawal from its traditional role as leader of the so-called free world has left a vacuum that is already eagerly being filled by China and Russia. However, the speed with which it is happening right before our eyes, surpasses expectations.

We are already living in a new reality of isolationism and narrow nationalism. Organisations such as AfriForum that are cosying up to Trump and his white nationalist followers, and conservatives in Australia, hoping that they will intervene in SA, are out of touch with reality.

Now, more than ever, we are the architects of our own future. We will have to find our own solutions.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

