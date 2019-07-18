Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA heritage is better preserved in overseas museums

Many cultural-historical facilities and heritage sites have been grossly neglected amid underfunding

18 July 2019 - 06:24
The British Museum has agreed to loan the plaques that form part of the Benin Bronzes to a new museum in Benin City in Nigeria. The plaques were taken by British troops in 1897. Picture: DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES
The British Museum has agreed to loan the plaques that form part of the Benin Bronzes to a new museum in Benin City in Nigeria. The plaques were taken by British troops in 1897. Picture: DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

Respected author Zakes Mda’s call for the return of African cultural artifacts (Looted Heritage Must be Returned to Africa, July 16) warrants another perspective.

Colonial looting cannot be condoned, but our African heritage is better preserved in overseas museums. They have the funds and expertise. Even our beloved golden rhino discovered at Mapungubwe in 1933, now preserved at the University of Pretoria, was restored by the British Museum in 1999.

Those resources are often lacking in Africa, at least in SA where many museums and heritage sites have been grossly neglected.

Mda mentions Sarah Baartman whose remains were brought back to SA in 2002, saying: “Baartman was only the beginning. There’s more that must be returned to Africa.” Yet, her modest burial site in the Eastern Cape has been vandalised often, SABCNewsOnline reported on January 15. The R165m Sarah Baartman Remembrance Centre at Hankey is nowhere near completion.

Sadly, such appalling disregard for our heritage is all too evident across the land. Scores of small-town museums have been allowed to collapse, due to carelessness, incompetence and corruption. Bare display cabinets point to theft of valuable artefacts. Those remaining small museums are being run on shoestring budgets by dedicated private volunteers.

While I share Mda’s concern, we need to first fix what’s wrong and lacking here. 

Sam Jacobs
Pretoria

ZAKES MDA: The West must return Africa’s looted heritage

While some of the continent’s artefacts are in the process of being reclaimed, there are sticking points, writes Zakes Mda
Life
2 days ago

A Black Aesthetic: A View of SA Artists

A Black Aesthetic: A View of SA Artists (1970-1990), at Joburg’s Standard Bank Gallery until April 18, is a timely reminder of SA art’s history of ...
Life
3 months ago

The annual Turbine Art Fair returns with a bold leap

The indeterminacy of our times and a new world trying to be born are reflected abundantly in the works to be displayed
Life
6 days ago

Mining gold’s legacy in light filtered by David Goldblatt’s lens

A year after his death, the photographer’s work still urges us to pause and listen to the voices of miners
Life
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Public protector revving up ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: EFF thugs don’t know who they’re ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Where is the proof of Zuma’s claims?
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PETER BRUCE: Jacob Zuma’s tricks won’t work in ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: The unbearable narcissism of Jacob Zuma
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

ZAKES MDA: The West must return Africa’s looted heritage

Life / Arts & Entertainment

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Return our heritage

News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

Germany returns plundered artefacts to indigenous Chugach people of Alaska

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.