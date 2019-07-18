LETTER: SA heritage is better preserved in overseas museums

Respected author Zakes Mda’s call for the return of African cultural artifacts (Looted Heritage Must be Returned to Africa, July 16) warrants another perspective.

Colonial looting cannot be condoned, but our African heritage is better preserved in overseas museums. They have the funds and expertise. Even our beloved golden rhino discovered at Mapungubwe in 1933, now preserved at the University of Pretoria, was restored by the British Museum in 1999.

Those resources are often lacking in Africa, at least in SA where many museums and heritage sites have been grossly neglected.

Mda mentions Sarah Baartman whose remains were brought back to SA in 2002, saying: “Baartman was only the beginning. There’s more that must be returned to Africa.” Yet, her modest burial site in the Eastern Cape has been vandalised often, SABCNewsOnline reported on January 15. The R165m Sarah Baartman Remembrance Centre at Hankey is nowhere near completion.

Sadly, such appalling disregard for our heritage is all too evident across the land. Scores of small-town museums have been allowed to collapse, due to carelessness, incompetence and corruption. Bare display cabinets point to theft of valuable artefacts. Those remaining small museums are being run on shoestring budgets by dedicated private volunteers.

While I share Mda’s concern, we need to first fix what’s wrong and lacking here.

Sam Jacobs

Pretoria