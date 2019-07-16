The West must return Africa’s looted heritage

For decades Ethiopians have been fighting for the return of the hair of their emperor, Tewodros II, which was taken as a souvenir by British soldiers after he took his life following Ethiopia’s defeat at the Battle of Magdala in 1868. The British raid, led by Sir Robert Napier, did not only capture the man’s locks but hundreds of illuminated manuscripts and other artefacts, including gold crowns. It took 15 elephants and 200 mules to transport the loot.

A month ago, the National Army Museum in London finally agreed to return the hair, thanks to negotiations by the new government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. But the British are holding onto the rest of the loot. The Victoria and Albert Museum had made a grand offer to lend some of these items to Ethiopia for a limited period. But Ahmed refused the offer as that would legitimise Britain’s possession of the artefacts.

The cultural haemorrhaging was repeated a few years later in the pillage of Benin City in 1897 when a British expedition led by James R Phillips marched into the city when the king was performing an important ritual that did not allow him to meet strangers. Despite being informed of this, Phillips forced his way and some of his men were killed by the king’s aides. The British invaded the royal palace, looting works of gold, bronze, wood and ivory, and reduced the palace to ashes. Thousands of works were removed to London as spoils of war. They are still there and are now part of British patrimony.