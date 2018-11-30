DINNER PARTY INTEL: Return our heritage

1. Return our heritage

France is passing a law to return African art looted from its former colonies. "I cannot accept that a large part of African heritage is in France," President Emmanuel Macron said in Burkina Faso last year. The pressure is on other EU countries to do the same. Egypt wants the Rosetta Stone returned; Nigeria the Benin Bronzes; Ethiopia the Maqdala crown and a sacred lock of its emperor’s hair. The governor of Easter Island recently pleaded with the British Museum for the return of one of its famous stone head statues. "You have our soul," she said.

Greece has long wanted the Parthenon Marbles returned, and India the Koh-i-Noor diamond, embedded in the British crown.

2. I’m human, I tell you

Researchers recently wondered what might be a minimal version of the 1950 Turing test a person could come up with to tell whether they were talking to a computer or a human. What words people would actually say to convince a judge that it was a person and not a chatbot speaking. Their study, published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, found the top 10 words chosen by participants in their experiment were: love, compassion, human, please, mercy, empathy, emotion, robot, humanity and alive. Humour, sarcasm and words related to food and bodily functions, it was thought, could help to identify our species.

3. Stockpiling for B-Day

British retailers are stockpiling goods in case there is a no-deal Brexit by March 29 — and warehousing space is running short as a result. Wine retailer Majestic is to stockpile up to 1.5-million more bottles of European wine. AstraZeneca, Sanofi and MSD are building up medicine supplies. Aston Martin and Bentley are stockpiling car parts and Mondelez more ingredients and chocolate. Premier Foods is to spend £10m on extra supplies ahead of B-Day.