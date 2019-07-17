Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Property rights must be safe from political whims

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe was right when he said that if property is not protected you destroy value

17 July 2019 - 05:04
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe was right on the money when he warned of the massive harm that would be caused if property rights aren’t protected in SA. Speaking in Pretoria, Motlanthe said: “If property is not protected you destroy value, and if there’s no value then you won’t have an economy driving forward.”

Without the surety that their property would be safe from seizure, neither local nor foreign investors would have any reason to invest in SA. Small businesses, the backbone of the SA economy, already under enormous pressure because of onerous labour regulations, will fall away without capital investment. And while the intended goal of expropriation without compensation is redress, the result will be catastrophic for both agriculture and the wider economy.

Justifiable land reform, infused with the rule of law, and underpinned by individual property rights and recognised title deeds, is the proper, moral way forward. To grant the state the power to seize property (all property) at will undermines any progress which has been made since 1994, and ensures that all South Africans can only “own” property as long as whomever wields political power is happy for them to do so.

The quest for land reform and restitution is a just one, but it must be done correctly and thoughtfully. If property rights are ignored, poorer South Africans, the overwhelming majority of whom are black, will suffer because all investment, and economic growth with it, will leave SA. We often talk about the lack of certainty in SA; let us have the right kind of certainty — certainty and security of property rights.

Chris Hattingh
Free Market Foundation

LETTER: Lest SA forgets, so-called ideal states are riddled with poor governance and corruption

Good governance and fighting graft are hardly 'normal' in the UK, US, France and Italy
1 week ago

LETTER: Ideology vs pragmatism in Ramaphosa’s Sona

Using the national development plan as the foundation of government policy may turn out to be good politics
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Educate farm youths on Extension of Security of Tenure Act

The act is an important tool which young people residing on farms can use when facing eviction
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Kudos to Gauteng unit over land reform consultation

Talks between the government and stakeholders to address the acquisition of private land for redistribution are vital
1 month ago

