LETTER: Land still a priority for most South African

23 May 2019 - 05:00
Picture: SUPPLIED
The Institute of Race Relations’ survey conducted ahead of the  elections indicated that land reform was a priority for only 3% to 5% of respondents. However, there is no shortage of evidence that land reform is a priority for most South Africans. They are hungry for land, be it for economic or residential purposes.

The current land ownership patterns do not give enough space for emerging black farmers to unlock their full potential. There is a mushrooming of informal settlements around the country, and that alone should send a clear message that land reform is a priority.

The number of land claims lodged with the department of rural development & land reform speaks volumes. There are 7,419 old land claims that are still to be settled. Over and above these there were 80,664 land claims lodged with the Commission on the Restitution of Land Rights by December 1998, and 78,750 of these have been settled as at April 2019.

The outcome of the elections cannot deter from the mandate of the department of rural development & land reform, which is to restore the dignity of the people through land reform programmes.

The approaches and legislation used to secure land restoration might be different, but the goal is to share land equitably, addressing the imbalances of the past.

Mphahlela M Rammutla, Attridgeville

