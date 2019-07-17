LETTER: Boost for black industrialists welcome

The Black Business Council (BBC) welcomes the announcement by trade, industry & economic development minister Ebrahim Patel during his budget speech that R40bn will be allocated to the Black Industrialists (BI) programme.

The programme, seen as one of the key elements of broad-based BEE and socioeconomic transformation, aims to unlock the potential industrialists’ companies in key sectors of the economy through deliberate targets and well-defined financial and non-financial interventions.

The BI programme is a brainchild of the BBC and we believe that the extra funding will bring much-needed relief, as well as an attempt to solve some of the biggest hurdles for our members: access to capital and markets.

The BBC will work closely with minister Patel and will take the lessons from the initial BI programme to improve on enhancing the application process, including turnaround times.

SMMEs are the backbone of economic growth and this fund will go a long way in addressing the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

Kganki Matabane

CEO Black Business Council