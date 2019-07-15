Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Union endorses Kganyago’s new term

Uasa congratulates Lesetja Kganyago on his reappointment as governor of the Reserve Bank

15 July 2019 - 05:03
Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Trade union Uasa is pleased with and congratulates Lesetja Kganyago on his reappointment as governor of the SA Reserve Bank.

Kganyago has shown great leadership in a declining economy. We hope for a return to economic growth, an investment-grade SA and the resulting increase in employment opportunities over the next five years of his tenure as governor. His new term starts on November 9 2019.

The president also appointed two deputies, Fundi Tshazibana, who is currently the adviser to the governors of the Bank, and  Rashad Cassim, head of economic research and statistics also at the Bank. They both come with a wealth of information, holding advanced degrees in economics and previous tenures at organisations such as the IMF and the Treasury for Tshazibana, while Cassim was the deputy director-general of economic statistics at Stats SA.

Kganyago has our full support for his second term.

Stanford Mazhindu
Spokesperson for Uasa

