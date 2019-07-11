National

Cyril Ramaphosa ends uncertainty over Reserve Bank leadership

11 July 2019 - 05:10 Ahmed Areff and Sunita Menon
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ended uncertainty around the leadership of the SA Reserve Bank, reappointing Lesetja Kganyago as governor for another five-year term and filling the two vacant deputy positions with insiders.

In contrast to the tardy way the government dealt with replacing deputy governor Francois Groupe, who resigned in January, and deputy governor Daniel Mminele, who left at the end of June, Kganyago’s appointment came four months before his term was due to end.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Ramaphosa calms Reserve Bank jitters 

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

EDITORIAL: With Reserve Bank appointments, Ramaphosa finally shows he is in charge

Appointment of deputies Tshazibana and Rashad Cassim will go a long way to maintaining confidence
Opinion
9 hours ago

Reserve Bank takes jobs and growth into account, says Kuben Naidoo

Deputy governor defends the Bank's independence
National
1 day ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Reserve Bank mandate must change to tackle recessions and joblessness

Governor Lesetja Kganyago patronises South Africans when he says people are conflating issues
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa ends uncertainty over Reserve ...
National
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa calms Reserve Bank jitters
National
3.
Maria Ramos stands out in Tito Mboweni’s PIC ...
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: EFF will have to eat its words to ...
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Danger for Cyril Ramaphosa at every turn

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: With Reserve Bank appointments, Ramaphosa finally shows he is in ...

Opinion / Editorials

Reserve Bank does not ignore jobs and growth, says Kuben Naidoo

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Reserve Bank appointments on ice until Tito Mboweni returns

National

Daniel Mminele’s exit leaves the Reserve Bank vulnerable

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.