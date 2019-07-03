SIFISO SKENJANA: Moving call centres to townships can bridge apartheid spatial planning

One of the earliest reported townships in SA was Uitvlugt (later renamed Ndabeni) near modern-day Pinelands, Cape Town, where up to 7,000 black people were settled next to a sewerage plant in 1902 after being forcibly removed from in and around the city centre.

KwaLanga was established more than two decades later following the passage of the 1923 Native (Urban Areas) Act, which formally restricted black people’s access to the city. These forced removals inspired subsequent segregation laws and apartheid spatial planning, which still dominates SA cities more than 25 years after it was formally ended.

An estimated almost 40% of working-age people in the country live in townships, which are home to about 60% of the unemployed. It was reported in Statistics SA’s 2018 general household survey that more than 54-million minibus taxi trips were taken by South Africans monthly, 22.3-million of those within Gauteng. The province reported 22% of households spent more than 30% of their household income on transport alone, and it took 46.4% of them more than 30 minutes to travel to work daily.

One of the seven priority areas as mentioned in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent state of the nation address was spatial integration, human settlements and local government. The president is still to detail the various projects and programmes that will be undertaken to meet the objectives articulated in his speech, but on my wish list for township economies is the relocation of private and public sector service centres there and investing in “smart lokshins” before smart cities.

Globally the call-centre industry (also referred to as business process outsourcing and offshoring) is estimated to be worth $200bn and is expected to reach $407bn by 2022, according to CustomerServ. Locally, the call-centre sector contributes about $1.1bn to the economy annually, with 25% annual growth since 2012, twice the global growth rate.