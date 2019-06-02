National

Thulas Nxesi ‘set up for failure’ in Herculean task to end joblessness

New employment and labour minister will fail if fundamental issues preventing employment are not dealt with, experts say

BL PREMIUM
02 June 2019 - 17:04 LUYOLO MKENTANE

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.