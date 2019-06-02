Thulas Nxesi ‘set up for failure’ in Herculean task to end joblessness

Fears of deteriorating economic conditions take their toll on risk assets
In the three months to April, the ride-hailing company’s revenue rose by a fifth year on year to $3bn, but net losses doubled to $1bn
SA’s 278 local government offices collect R9bn more than expected in nine months to end-March
Government planning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address discussed, writes Bekezela Phakathi
Troubled chemicals and fertiliser producer plans to issue new equity to cut piling debt
Mining, manufacturing and retail sales were a letdown amid weaker business and consumer confidence and severe load-shedding, writes Asha Speckman
International donors pledge less than half of the $3.2bn the government says is needed to rebuild
Shock exits of top seed Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams leave women's draw open
This particular sargussum, a thick seaweed, has ‘more nutrients than the original’ — ‘created by humans; it’s not something natural’
