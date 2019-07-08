LETTER: India and China sabotage SA efforts

SA is being undermined as an investment destination by India and China, which falsely claim that their GDP growth exceeds 6% when they are closer to our figures.

An absence of independent verification blurs the reality that their growth, unemployment, inflation, tax collection and power consumption figures should not inspire investment.

I suspect that if the figures for the past two decades were checked, contrary to popular assumptions Germany would still be the world’s second-largest economy. Yet factory investors shun SA’s true, sub-2% GDP growth and fall for their fictitious figures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should make honesty in this area a prerequisite for trading with SA.

Hitesh Naran

Johannesburg