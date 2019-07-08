Opinion / Letters

LETTER: India and China sabotage SA efforts

Factory investors fall for two countries’ fictitious statistics

08 July 2019 - 05:02
China flags. Picture: REUTERS
SA is being undermined as an investment destination by India and China, which falsely claim that their GDP growth exceeds 6% when they are closer to our figures.

An absence of independent verification blurs the reality that their growth, unemployment, inflation, tax collection and power consumption figures should not inspire investment.

I suspect that if the figures for the past two decades were checked, contrary to popular assumptions Germany would still be the world’s second-largest economy. Yet factory investors shun SA’s true, sub-2% GDP growth and fall for their fictitious figures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should make honesty in this area a prerequisite for trading with SA.

Hitesh Naran
Johannesburg

LETTER: Trump leaves gap for China and Russia by ditching leadership role

Pendulum is swinging east amid an inward-looking shift by leading Western powers, away from their traditional roles as guarantors of liberalism, ...
5 days ago

LETTER: SA’s rare-earth deposits

Vanrhynsdorp's Steenkampskraal mine has the world's richest monazite ore
1 month ago

GIDEON RACHMAN: Different agendas, but the US and China are two peas in a pod

The complaints of their leaders about the world system are mirror images of each other
1 month ago

LETTER: Confidence in new dawn is misplaced

Confidence in Cyril Ramaphosa ushering in prosperity by accelerating industrialisation and reviving the agricultural sector is misplaced
1 month ago

