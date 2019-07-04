Bonang Mohale on squandered opportunity and the 6% growth that might have been

Bonang Mohale, in reflecting on his tenure as CEO of Business Leadership SA (BLSA), is wont to quote Nicky Oppenheimer: "A company can, when powered by beliefs and principles, be a positive agent of change, in a way which good governments welcome and bad governments fear." So what did the former Shell SA chair feel he got right?

We moved our total number of CEOs from 53 to 86 and our cash reserves are in excess of R60m from inheriting an organisation that posted a R2m loss. One of my key performance indicators was to go and recruit a high-calibre team, and I have an amazing team. The second objective was go and find a competent successor, which I did. That’s why I’m now handing over.

What about the broader issue of business getting the government to implement better policy?

First, we have reclaimed the voice of big business. All of us are on the way towards rooting out and defeating state capture. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but I think the industrial-scale looting is in retreat.

We’ve increased trust among all the social partners — I mean, we went to the Birchwood Hotel over the weekend and slept with the Communist Party; we have participated in almost all the political parties’ policy conferences to make sure that business’s aspirations and ambitions are taken aboard. There’s not been a single business delegation we were not part of.

That’s all very well until you see Astral Foods having to use its own money to get a reliable water supply. What use is high-level engagement when on the ground there’s complete dysfunction?

I could not agree with you more. That is precisely why every single big ministry within a week of being appointed was knocking on the BLSA’s door to say "help". We’ve been in conversation with the former minister of co-operative governance, Dr Zweli Mkhize, and took a pilot of five of those [dysfunctional] municipalities where we’ve given them warm bodies from business.

Business knows project management: there are twice as many shebeens as there are schools and yet SAB delivers twice a week, successfully, to every single solitary one of these 63,000 shebeens, where the government can’t even deliver once a year to Limpopo. So we said: "Put your books in an SAB truck, for God’s sake." We are doing really practical things. It’s also important to say that BLSA is the one that agitated and orchestrated the Conference for the Future of SA. We … are working much closer as a united voice of business.

But do you feel there’s any sense of urgency in the government?

We are just as frustrated as you are, if not more so. But we have chosen to be active participants and find solutions rather than cower back in our corner and start moaning.

There’s a disconnect between big summits and the realities facing business.

You hit the nail on the head, but if we weren’t working closely I think it would be worse. Consider the scale of state capture … in four years we lost R1.5-trillion. Look at the opportunity cost had we continued on the same trajectory of Nelson Mandela’s cabinet, [which] in five years quadrupled GDP, which handed over to Thabo Mbeki, who gave us 43 consecutive quarters of growth. Had we continued on that trajectory, unemployment today would be 16% and GDP growth 6%.

If you have children in SA, would you tell them to look for opportunities overseas?

Frustrating as it is with this backwards and forwards progress, this administration is the most business friendly we’ve had in 25 years. I have two divine daughters: my eldest did an MBA at the Instituto de Empresa in Madrid, she is now doing her second master’s at the International University of Monaco in luxury marketing and she’s coming to work here. My second spent four years at the University of British Columbia, came back with an honours and is working for the Mail & Guardian. The future is so bright.

