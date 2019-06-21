LETTER: Protector not infallible

The war of words between advocates Thuli Madonsela and Busisiwe Mkhwebane illustrates how deeply divided SA is on ideological grounds.

The former public protector was brave to confront the vexing and sensitive issues that engulfed SA, and some of her findings had important implications for the country. She ignited a political firestorm.

US supreme court Justice Robert H Jackson, who was chief US prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials, had the following to say during his distinguished legal career: “Reversal by a higher court is not proof that justice is hereby done. There is no doubt that if there were a supersupreme court, a substantial proportion of our reversals of state courts would also be reversed.

“We are not final because we are infallible, we are infallible because we are final. Those who begin coercive elimination of dissent soon find themselves exterminating dissenters. Compulsory unification of opinion achieves only the unanimity of the graveyard.”

We must all accept that President Cyril Ramaphosa is our elected leader. All parties must demonstrate a sense of political goodwill to avoid getting bogged down in parochial politics.

Farouk Araie

Benoni