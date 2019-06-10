Thuli Madonsela breaks her silence on protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s tactics

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has broken her silence on the conduct of her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane, denying that she had also revealed confidential aspects of her investigations to the public.

Mkhwebane took to social media last week to announce that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was implicated in her probe into the so-called rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service. She also took to social media to announce that her investigation of President Cyril Ramaphosa over a donation from the CEO of the disgraced company Bosasa was at an advanced stage, though falling short of confirming that she had served the president with a similar notice.

