LETTER: A coalition of national unity is needed

I have been carefully optimistic since President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election, well aware that he is taking his own “long walk” in the footsteps of former president Nelson Mandela, one that is in a sense perhaps even more challenging.

People who did not expect Ramaphosa to be facing the sort of challenges he is facing now were either ill-informed or politically naive. The tentacles of state capture went deep and wide and confidence was at a low. Realistic observers accordingly predicted that things could get worse before getting better.

Unfortunately, there are political opportunists, also within the official opposition, trying to score cheap political points around the problems created by the pro-Zuma faction’s desperate fight for political survival. They lose sight of the fact that civil society, the courts, the opposition and good elements within the ANC stood together to get rid of Jacob Zuma. Without that turning point we would have been far worse off.

Now, more than ever before, it is essential that this “informal coalition” of interest groups stands together to strengthen the president’s hand against people like Ace Magashule and other Zuma sympathisers within the ANC.

An informal “coalition of national unity” is now in our national interest, as was the government of national unity after 1994; now is not the time for shortsighted political opportunism.

Opposition entails much more than simply opposing and scoring points, especially in challenging times. Sadly, few opposition politicians seem to understand that. One would have expected the official opposition to reach out to Ramaphosa in search of common ground, instead of trying to score political points off the controversial public protector, a Zuma appointee.

The reality is that in the short term there is no viable alternative to the ANC under Ramaphosa.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

