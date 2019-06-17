Cyril Ramaphosa vows to tackle youth unemployment in June 16 address

Government has vowed to prioritise science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics at schools to equip the youth with skills to meet technological advances.

“Our young people need the necessary tools that they can use to navigate the changes these bring to the workplace and seize the opportunities that they present,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa was addressing scores of young people at a Youth Day event in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Sunday.

He said coding and data analytics were being introduced as school subjects as per commitments made at last year’s Presidential Jobs Summit.

“We agreed on a number of initiatives to accelerate the skilling of our young people to take advantage of jobs in the tech sector, as well as in installation, maintenance and repair jobs,” Ramaphosa said.