Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s rare-earth deposits

Vanrhynsdorp's Steenkampskraal mine has the world's richest monazite ore

04 June 2019 - 05:00
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

House prices in the Namaqua’s Vanrhynsdorp may be starting to rise.

China, by far the world’s biggest supplier of rare earths, has threatened to  top supplying the US. The 17 elements collectively known as rare earths, with names like neodymium, dysprosium, ytterbium and cerium, are critical for defence equipment, electric cars, cellphones, smart bombs and airplanes. The US sees them as critical for maintaining its security, yet it produces almost none.

This is where Vanrhynsdorp becomes important as the world’s richest rare-earth monazite ore is located at Steenkampskraal about 40kms outside the town. Operated by Anglo American from 1952 to 1963, the mine could, if it hasn’t already, restart the existing grinding and chemical extraction plant. Proven reserves are estimated at 605,000 tons of total rare-earth oxide at about 14.4% purity.

But rare earths have become political. One reason for the continued US military presence in Afghanistan is allegedly to protect rare-earth mining prospects. China would be unhappy if SA were even partly to  undermine its rare-earths stranglehold over the US. On the other hand, the US would do almost anything to secure such a source.  

If the trade war continues, the Steenkampskraal mine could bring much-needed wealth to Namaqualand, but it wouldn’t be entirely risk free.     

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

GIDEON RACHMAN: Different agendas, but the US and China are two peas in a pod

The complaints of their leaders about the world system are mirror images of each other
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Confidence in new dawn is misplaced

Confidence in Cyril Ramaphosa ushering in prosperity by accelerating industrialisation and reviving the agricultural sector is misplaced
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Tackle Chinese elephants in the room

China has disrupted and displaced local manufacturing on a massive scale
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Keep the M2 closed — and close all the other ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Add Tongaat to list of corporate ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Sasol overspent and overpromised
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CAROL PATON: Clock is ticking already on ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Merging of research and education departments ...
Opinion

Related Articles

China’s state planner hints at using rare earths in US trade war

World / Asia

How technology is part of the greenhouse gas problem

Life

China says US cannot use pressure to force trade deal

World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.