LETTER: Will business have the goodwill the president suggests?

In the week since President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inaugural address, there has been a deafening silence from the business community on messages about economic policy contained in that speech.

In the lead up to the elections the leading lights of big business, from Goldman Sachs to the Economist, made clear their support for an ANC victory and for Ramaphosa as the person to deliver what it needs: less grand corruption, less “bureaucracy” more “policy certainty” an “investor friendly climate” and a long, slow fudge of tricky ANC policy issues, such as land redistribution.

These are the things, business believes, will allow the economy to grow and business to flourish. This, in turn, will lead to something called “inclusive growth” (never explained) that will leave all South Africans better off.

Businesses got the first part of what they want (Ramaphosa’s ascent to office) and will no doubt expect him to deliver the second part — supporting business to get on with making some people rich and trickling some crumbs downward for which we should all be grateful because it is better than the nothing that we get if the economy collapses completely.

A close reading of the president’s address suggests that business and the wealthy should think again. While most of the speech was devoted to the need for clean, effective and capable government, there are key messages directed at the wealthy and the private sector that suggest anything but business as usual.

If business is keen to support Ramaphosa’s vision and not just his victory, then his speech suggests some things for the private sector to think about. “As a nation we can no longer abide the grave disparities of wealth and opportunity … It is our shared … responsibility to build a society that knows neither privilege nor disadvantage.”

Left to itself, a growing economy distributes more wealth to the rich than the poor.

The president is signaling that it is “the nation” not the private sector that should take steps to eat into the inequality that underlies both poverty and social discord. We cannot wait for the vagaries of “inclusive growth”. Something more decisive is required.

Transferring assets to the poor

The president pointed to that quite clearly. “It is a society where those who have much are willing to share with those who have little.” We may assume that Ramaphosa was not talking primarily about philanthropy. “Willing to share” can only mean that the wealthy need to accept that there is a need for redistribution: of finding way to transfer some assets to the poor.

Inequality is not only about current income. It is also about the historical accumulation of wealth and privilege, and its transfer to generations that have done nothing to earn it except choose their parents well. Inter-generational wealth and the privilege it bestows, must be the most anti-competitive feature of modern economies that claim to be founded on the merits of competition.

Perhaps this is what the president had in mind when he said: “It is our shared will — and our shared responsibility — to build a society that knows neither privilege nor disadvantage.”

The final nail in the coffin of business, as usual, came in this pronouncement: “Let us forge a compact for an efficient, capable and ethical state … for companies that generate social value and propel human development.”

This will take some exploring, but some things are obvious: “social value” is different from profit; “human development” is different from returns to shareholders. Indeed. some profit and some returns to shareholders may need to yield to these other goals. This is how it should be: the economy should serve the society, not the other way round.

There is more than one article to be written about each principle espoused by the president, but it begins with a commitment. Would it not be wonderful to hear all those business leaders and theorists who support Ramaphosa as president, commit themselves and their businesses to living up to the direction he has set, as part of their contribution to improving the lives of all South Africans?

Cedric de Beer

Parktown North