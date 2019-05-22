LETTER: Protective workshops buckle under the strain of minimum wage

The National Minimum Wage Act has created havoc with the protective workshop sector. The purpose of protective workshops is not for profit but to benefit the most vulnerable in society, through life and work skills, giving them a safe space and providing them with a meal so that people who care for them can, in fact, go out and work.

These protective workshops rely on small government grants or subsidies and rely heavily on private donations for their very existence. Productivity is low and there is certainly no profit. The workers are given a stipend that is far below the national minimum wage.

However, these workers are defined as workers in terms of the national minimum wage. Paying them less than the national minimum wage would mean that the workshops are breaking the law. Even with the minimal discount the minister has given in terms of her regulations — R2 per hour — the workshops cannot afford R18 per hour. Already we have seen workshops closing and others are considering doing the same.

Many submissions made to the National Minimum Wage Commission argue the case for an exemption for these workshops. The department of labour merely says “apply for exemptions in terms of the regulations”. This is a ridiculous answer as most of the workshops can only afford about R10-R14 per hour, which is far below the amount allowable even with the exemption.

The protective workshops are welfare organisations registered under the National Welfare Act. These organisations render social welfare services for non-profitable purposes. Many of the workshops provide secondary-level rehabilitation services for people with disabilities. Some of these workshops are subsidised by provincial departments, but the financial sustainability of the workshops depends completely on government subsidies.

These workshops aim to make a difference to people’s lives and certainly have no profit motive. This is not taken into account at all in terms of the national minimum wage.

Some of the recommendations from the sector have been that it should be granted temporary exemption from the national minimum wage, and that there should be representation to the Minimum Wage Commission by the NPO social welfare sector.

If this issue is not tackled immediately the department of labour could effectively destroy the protective workshops, which have such a vital role to play in the economy.

Michael Bagraim, MP,

