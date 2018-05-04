Minimum wage is likely to cause a reduction of welfare services

In the Eastern Cape, for example, social auxiliary workers receive a post-subsidy of R2,981 a month. This amount has not been increased in more than a decade and is now below the March 2018 minimum monthly wage for farm and forestry workers, which is R3,169. In Gauteng the lowest subsidy in 2016-17 for an auxiliary social worker was R8,060 per month.

This is an impossible situation and in 2010 a group of organisations in the Free State launched a legal challenge to the Department of Social Development’s funding policy and practices. Describing the amounts provided by the department as "substantially inadequate", the court ordered officials to develop a reasonable funding policy. This was finally accomplished in 2014 – yet four years later in 2018 the policy has still not been implemented and organisations largely remain in the same position they were in eight years ago.

The minimum wage is thus being introduced by one section of government — the Department of Labour — at a time when it has been recognised by the courts as well as the Department of Social Development and the Treasury that funding to nonprofit organisations is inadequate and no funds are immediately available to solve this.

The implications for the sector were illustrated in a submission to Parliament by 1,500 organisations represented by the Shukumisa Coalition.

One member organisation has 1,135 employees — 41% of its workforce — earning below the new national minimum wage. To pay each employee the proposed minimum wage requires an additional R6m annually.

The organisation does not have access to this amount of money and will probably retrench between 25% to 30% of its lowest-level employees (some of the most vulnerable workers in the economy) and/or close its facilities for older persons, children and people with disabilities.

Another organisation provides early childhood development services. While all the staff work on a full-time basis, the department deems them to be volunteers and provides stipends of only R2,000 a month for each staff member, including the centre’s director.

In some organisations whose staff have also been designated "volunteers", these stipends decline to as little as R600 a month. Yet the conditions under which such "volunteers" work clearly mark them out as employees in terms of labour legislation. Certainly, the Department of Labour made it clear during parliamentary discussions on the new legislation that they would be "workers" under the new national minimum wage and would be required to earn R20 an hour.

People with disabilities are another example of how the Department of Labour’s definition of an employee differs from that applied by the Department of Social Development.

According to the Department of Social Development, people with disabilities who attend "protective workshops" (facilities where people learn skills and undertake some work) are the beneficiaries of a service that organisations are subsidised to offer. The Department of Labour, however, classifies them as employees who must be paid the minimum wage.

As a consequence of this contradiction, one of the organisations featured by the submission will have more than 100 people added to its wage bill — for whom the organisation receives a monthly subsidy of just R200 each from the Department of Social Development.

There are no accurate numbers for nonprofit organisations providing social welfare services. This makes it difficult to calculate the extent of the problem, especially when the absence of a standardised approach to subsidy payments is also taken into account.

Nonetheless, there is sufficient information available to be concerned. In its 2016 report the National Minimum Wage Panel recognised that staff in the welfare sector, like farm and forestry employees and domestic workers, belonged in the category of vulnerable workers. The panel recommended that an expert group be established to tackle their particular challenges. This expert group must be established immediately and comprise representatives from the nonprofit sector, the Department of Social Development, the Department of Labour and the Treasury.

In addition to resolving complexities thrown up by the minimum wage, it must develop a sustainable model of funding for these services at a level sufficient to ensure that all workers earn this wage, that no jobs are lost and that no services are compromised.

The government, after all, is as duty-bound to pay the minimum wage as is the private for-profit sector.

• Vetten has worked in the nonprofit sector for more than two decades and manages the Shukumisa Coalition’s care work project.