LETTER: Policies I want to see
Here's my to-do list for the government
15 February 2019 - 05:04
Natasha Marrian and others have bemoaned the lack of meaningful policies from the various political parties. Maybe it’s time that the public spelled out what they want rather than waiting for the politicians to dream up policies that don’t really meet the country’s future needs.
To start the ball rolling, here’s my list:
- Only employ competent, efficient, honest public servants
- Introduce a universal basic income grant
- Provide all poor adults with freehold rights either in a township or a former homeland
- Scrap BEE shareholding requirements
- Phase in partial employee ownership of large companies
- Scrap sectoral bargaining
- Mandate union ballots on strikes and management offers
- Accelerate replacement of coal with low-cost renewable energy
- Incentivise householders and non-Eskom companies to generate solar power
- Incentivise the manufacture of electric vehicles
- Lower the cost of data services to international levels
- Streamline the visa management process
- Privatise SAA, Denel and the Post Office
- Close the Central Energy Fund, PetroSA and the Strategic Fuel Fund
- Expand efficient, small-scale agriculture in former homelands
- Modernise urban transport systems
- Provide online crime reporting app
- Streamline the criminal justice system
- Instead of transforming universities, use tertiary education to transfer knowledge and skills from those privileged to have them
- Use government website to publish all tenders and bids, remuneration of all public servants, real-time crime details, and audited key performance indicators for all government departments
- Actively promote African democracy and human rights.
I look forward to seeing what else our politicians should be proposing.
Brian Paxton
Claremont