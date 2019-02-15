LETTER: Policies I want to see

Natasha Marrian and others have bemoaned the lack of meaningful policies from the various political parties. Maybe it’s time that the public spelled out what they want rather than waiting for the politicians to dream up policies that don’t really meet the country’s future needs.

To start the ball rolling, here’s my list:

Only employ competent, efficient, honest public servants

Introduce a universal basic income grant

Provide all poor adults with freehold rights either in a township or a former homeland

Scrap BEE shareholding requirements

Phase in partial employee ownership of large companies

Scrap sectoral bargaining

Mandate union ballots on strikes and management offers

Accelerate replacement of coal with low-cost renewable energy

Incentivise householders and non-Eskom companies to generate solar power

Incentivise the manufacture of electric vehicles

Lower the cost of data services to international levels

Streamline the visa management process

Privatise SAA, Denel and the Post Office

Close the Central Energy Fund, PetroSA and the Strategic Fuel Fund

Expand efficient, small-scale agriculture in former homelands

Modernise urban transport systems

Provide online crime reporting app

Streamline the criminal justice system

Instead of transforming universities, use tertiary education to transfer knowledge and skills from those privileged to have them

Use government website to publish all tenders and bids, remuneration of all public servants, real-time crime details, and audited key performance indicators for all government departments

Actively promote African democracy and human rights.

I look forward to seeing what else our politicians should be proposing.

Brian Paxton

Claremont