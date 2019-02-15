Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Policies I want to see

Here's my to-do list for the government

15 February 2019 - 05:04
EFF leader Julius Malema sings with members of his leadership after delivering the party's 2019 Election Manifesto at the Giant Stadium in Pretoria on February 2, 2019. The EFF has pledged to pass legislation that will make all public representatives and civil servants forfeit their life savings and pension funds if they are found guilty of corruption. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
EFF leader Julius Malema sings with members of his leadership after delivering the party's 2019 Election Manifesto at the Giant Stadium in Pretoria on February 2, 2019. The EFF has pledged to pass legislation that will make all public representatives and civil servants forfeit their life savings and pension funds if they are found guilty of corruption. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Natasha Marrian and others have bemoaned the lack of meaningful policies from the various political parties. Maybe it’s time that the public spelled out what they want rather than waiting for the politicians to dream up policies that don’t really meet the country’s future needs.

To start the ball rolling, here’s my list:

  • Only employ competent, efficient, honest public servants
  • Introduce a universal basic income grant
  • Provide all poor adults with freehold rights either in a township or a former homeland
  • Scrap BEE shareholding requirements
  • Phase in partial employee ownership of large companies
  • Scrap sectoral bargaining
  • Mandate union ballots on strikes and management offers
  • Accelerate replacement of coal with low-cost renewable energy
  • Incentivise householders and non-Eskom companies to generate solar power
  • Incentivise the manufacture of electric vehicles
  • Lower the cost of data services to international levels
  • Streamline the visa management process
  • Privatise SAA, Denel and the Post Office
  • Close the Central Energy Fund, PetroSA and the Strategic Fuel Fund
  • Expand efficient, small-scale agriculture in former homelands
  • Modernise urban transport systems
  • Provide online crime reporting app
  • Streamline the criminal justice system
  • Instead of transforming universities, use tertiary education to transfer knowledge and skills from those privileged to have them
  • Use government website to publish all tenders and bids, remuneration of all public servants, real-time crime details, and audited key performance indicators for all government departments
  • Actively promote African democracy and human rights.

I look forward to seeing what else our politicians should be proposing.

Brian Paxton
Claremont

Forecasts of DA vote decline a ‘myth’, says Mmusi Maimane

The opposition leader says internal polling shows that the party will garner more votes in the May election as it eyes control of three provinces
Politics
4 days ago

DA to thrash out position on empowerment at tense federal council meeting

The meeting, which is expected to be heated, will discuss the party's controversial draft manifesto and the battle over its  broad-based BEE stance
Politics
10 days ago

EFF vote on land central to changing constitution

The crucial question is whether the EFF will vote with the governing ANC over constitutional changes to expropriate land without compensation
Politics
11 days ago

The EFF says it wants jobs and land now

The party has once more called for a R4500 national minimum wage and for the SARB's ownership to be changed
Politics
12 days ago

Don’t misread the DA and misdiagnose realities, please

The DA has been tested over the last year, but it has managed to grow its governance footprint and expand its support base, writes Solly Malatsi
Opinion
18 days ago

Explained: the ANC’s economic policy pitfalls

The ANC election manifesto is either an innocuous wish list or an unsettling reminder that some of what the party’s members want would ruin the ...
Features
22 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: DA continues to shoot itself in the foot as it hobbles from one crisis to another

Fallout from Gwen Ngwenya's resignation is the latest in a long list of signs that SA’s main opposition party is losing its grip
Opinion
21 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: It’s time to panic, quickly
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: Eskom is a disaster of epic proportions
Opinion / Editorials
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: PetroSA running on empty
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Happy ‘Jacob Zuma resignation ...
Opinion
5.
Cutting state expenditure will go a long way to ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Forecasts of DA vote decline a ‘myth’, says Mmusi Maimane
Politics

TIM COHEN: EFF like men from Mars with their mad manifesto
Opinion / Columnists

Get ready for more coalitions after the election, warns Mmusi Maimane
Politics

The EFF says it wants jobs and land now
Politics

Don’t misread the DA and misdiagnose realities, please
Opinion

NATASHA MARRIAN: DA continues to shoot itself in the foot as it hobbles from ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.