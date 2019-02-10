Politics

Forecasts of DA vote decline a ‘myth’, says Mmusi Maimane

The opposition leader says internal polling shows that the party will garner more votes in the May election as it eyes control of three provinces

10 February 2019 - 16:44 Linda Ensor
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: SOWETAN
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: SOWETAN

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has disputed polls indicating a dramatic fall-off in support for his party, saying that internal polls show that it will do better than the 22% of votes won in the 2014 elections.

Maimane addressed a media conference on Sunday on the outcome of the three day meeting of the DA federal council, the party's highest decision making body between congresses.

The council unanimously adopted the DA's election manifesto which will be officially launched on February 23 at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg.

“It is an Ipsos poll that says the DA will get 14%. It has been consistently inaccurate. Our internal polling indicates that our support is higher than that of 2014,” Maimane said.

Maimane also did not believe that the ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa would increase its support significantly.

He said the DA was aiming to win Gauteng, Western Cape and Northern Cape, and increase its support nationally.

"With 87 days to election day, the party is united, focused, and equipped to deliver our strongest campaign in history," Maimane said.

The federal executive has vetted the candidate lists of all nine provinces and has sent them back to structures for appeals where necessary. The focus was on competence and diversity. The lists will be made available at the end of February .

Maimane said the DA’s election manifesto centred around “a solid plan with workable solutions to fix our economy”.

“On the matter of redress and empowerment, the manifesto is clear: we believe race is a proxy for disadvantage and an accurate reflection of who is still excluded from opportunity,” Maimane said. “The party has not decided to move away from race-based redress policies, however we unequivocally reject the ANC’s version of redress which operates to enrich and re-enrich the connected elite. Our offer is truly broad-based in that it seeks to break down the wall that exists been the ‘haves’ and the ‘have nots’.”

He said “one SA for all” could not be built when citizens who “by circumstances of their birth and the history of this country” are left out of the economy. 

“We are unapologetic. Those citizens are black South Africans. So when we say race is a proxy for disadvantage we don’t mean that it is principle whereby you want to take from some to benefit others but so that you can create a citizenship where all citizens have equity in the economy and ultimately we can address historical injustices. That view was unanimously adopted by federal council.”

The DA's view was that if two professionals, one white and one black,  were being considered for a job and were of equal competence, the black person should be chosen.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

MMUSI MAIMANE: ANC will sabotage Ramaphosa’s attempts to fix SA

The country needs clear strategies for tackling unemployment, corruption and the governance of state-owned enterprises
Opinion
3 days ago

Get ready for more coalitions after the election, warns Mmusi Maimane

The leader of the DA says the 2019 general election has to be a ‘referendum on the ANC’
Politics
4 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: DA forced to use Busisiwe Mkhwebane to shoot at the president

Despite the party's strained relations with the public protector, it is now depending on her to rule against Ramaphosa over Bosasa funding, writes ...
Politics
10 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Potentially damaging splits hit ANC and DA before EFF campaign launch

Helen Zille’s tax revolt tweet widens rift with DA and paves way for new party
Opinion
10 days ago

Most read

1.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Spotlight on ...
Politics
2.
ANC to challenge Supra Mahumapelo ruling ‘in its ...
Politics
3.
Forecasts of DA vote decline a ‘myth’, says Mmusi ...
Politics
4.
I will lead a tax revolt if corrupt are not ...
Politics
5.
New crisis brews in DA over Helen Zille’s tax ...
Politics

Related Articles

MMUSI MAIMANE: ANC will sabotage Ramaphosa’s attempts to fix SA
Opinion

Get ready for more coalitions after the election, warns Mmusi Maimane
Politics

FRED KHUMALO: DA squabbles clear the way for EFF’s rise
Opinion / A Moveable Feast

Ramaphosa’s evidence on Bosasa payment does not add up, Maimane says
Politics

NATASHA MARRIAN: Choosing Sars boss is Ramaphosa’s most urgent task
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.