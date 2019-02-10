Forecasts of DA vote decline a ‘myth’, says Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has disputed polls indicating a dramatic fall-off in support for his party, saying that internal polls show that it will do better than the 22% of votes won in the 2014 elections.

Maimane addressed a media conference on Sunday on the outcome of the three day meeting of the DA federal council, the party's highest decision making body between congresses.

The council unanimously adopted the DA's election manifesto which will be officially launched on February 23 at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg.

“It is an Ipsos poll that says the DA will get 14%. It has been consistently inaccurate. Our internal polling indicates that our support is higher than that of 2014,” Maimane said.

Maimane also did not believe that the ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa would increase its support significantly.

He said the DA was aiming to win Gauteng, Western Cape and Northern Cape, and increase its support nationally.

"With 87 days to election day, the party is united, focused, and equipped to deliver our strongest campaign in history," Maimane said.