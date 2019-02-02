The EFF says it wants jobs and land now

Unveiling the party’s manifesto on Saturday in Soshanguve ahead of the national elections in 2019, EFF leader Julius Malema said landlessness and joblessness “among black people” were at crisis levels.

The party seeks to solve this problem by introducing a number of interventions aimed at reviving the economy including tax-free special economic zones in townships and rural areas.

The only obligation would be for participating companies in the economic zones to hire at least 2 000 locals each.

The party described its plans as “clear, implementable and decisive programmes for all spheres of governance”.

“Our manifesto is based on jobs, seeks to help women and young people because they are the ones who suffer the most. We are going to create jobs, open factories where our people are,” said Malema to loud cheers from thousands of EFF supporters.

Just like in 2014, the party has once more called for a R4500 national minimum wage regime.

The country’s national minimum wage system which set the hourly rate for the regime at R20 per hour came into effect in January.

If chosen to govern, the EFF said its government will use state procurement to drive job creation, radically proposing that a minimum of all goods and services procured by the state be produced locally.

There are 9.6 million unemployed South Africans.

“The EFF government will use state procurement as an instrument for driving job creation, meaning that a minimum of 80% of all goods and services procured by the state must be locally produced, and majority-owned and controlled by the people of South Africa.