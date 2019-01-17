Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC sabotages housing

Gauteng MEC plays politics with delivery

17 January 2019 - 17:50
The DA was astounded to learn that the Gauteng department of human settlements has decreased the Human Settlement Development Grant funding to the City of Johannesburg from R249m to R68m.  

This housing crisis in one of the fastest-growing urban areas in SA, further exacerbated by the MEC’s decision, highlights the disconnect between the ANC’s rhetoric about caring for the poor, and the party’s actions which reveal an uncaring, short-sighted provincial government.

The MEC of co-operative governance and human settlements in Gauteng, Uhuru Moiloa, withdrew the grant without any consultation with the city and other stakeholders. 

Moiloa has shown total disregard for the co-operation required between the different levels of government to ensure that housing is provided for everyone who lives in the metro.  

We have written  to Moiloa, premier David Makhura and the minister of human settlements, Nomaindia Mfeketo, regarding the impact this decision will have on the city's poor residents.

The ANC has been playing politics in the metro since it was  voted out in 2016, and it is the people of Johannesburg who have to bear the brunt of the party’s uncaring, vindictive actions.

Tsepo Mhlongo, DA MP


