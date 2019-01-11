LETTER: Shambolic public transport ignored

Perhaps the first letter to the editor of 2019 was a good omen (DA misses bus in Joburg, January 10).
Shambolic public transport — not only in Joburg — gets very little proper analysis in the business media. The previous day, January 9, I patiently endured a 35-minute telephone call from a market research company contracted by the City of Johannesburg. There were 50 questions about roads, housing, power, water, health, police, etc. There was even a question “Do you know who Herman Mashaba is?”
There was no question about public transport in any form.
Johannesburg Metrobus is probably the most underperforming Joburg entity, so I politely asked the interviewer to bring this omission to the attention of her employer.
I hope that this letter will back her up.
Vaughan Mostert, Fairland