LETTER: Is Frexit on the cards?

Your photo of the yellow jacket protest outside the oil depot at Frontignan in France (December 7) refers.

We spent a delightful afternoon and evening in Frontignan on our hired canal boat last September. The stop was unplanned but forced on us by the swing bridge over the canal being closed until 8.30am the following day. We had a great meal at a restaurant near the canal run by a couple who had recently spent a holiday in Cape Town and made us feel very welcome.

On walking to the restaurant, we were amused by a large placard advertising an address to be made by a local politician on the desirability of, believe it or not Frexit. Surely the rational French can do better than emulate the English?

We were woken a few times during the night by the trains roaring over our boat moored below the railway bridge.

Peter Leggatt

Fish Hoek