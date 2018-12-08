Nearly 300 detained as Paris braces for ‘yellow vest’ protest

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said he expected “only a few thousand people” to descend on Paris after the 8,000 protesters counted last weekend, “but among them are ultraviolent individuals“.

“These past three weeks have produced a monster that its creators no longer control,” Castaner said, vowing “zero tolerance” towards those aiming to wreak further destruction.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday evening met a delegation of self-described “moderate” yellow vests who have urged people not to join the protests. After the meeting a spokesman from the movement, Christophe Chalencon, said Philippe had “listened to us and promised to take our demands to the president“. “Now we await Mr Macron. I hope he will speak to the people of France as a father, with love and respect and that he will take strong decisions,” he said.

Philippe said some 89,000 police were being mobilised nationwide, with a dozen armoured vehicles deployed in Paris for the first time in decades. Shops around the Champs-Elysees boulevard boarded up their windows and emptied them of merchandise on Friday, while the Louvre, Musee d’Orsay and other museums were shut.

Department stores were also staying closed due to the risk of looting on what would normally be a busy shopping weekend in the run-up to Christmas. Foreign governments are watching developments closely in one of the world’s most visited cities.

The US embassy issued a warning to Americans in Paris to “keep a low profile and avoid crowds“, while Belgium, Portugal and the Czech Republic advised citizens planning to visit Paris over the weekend to postpone their visit. In a warning of impending violence, an MP for Macron’s party, Benoit Potterie, received a bullet in the post on Friday with the words: “Next time it will be between your eyes.”

Calls on social media for protesters to attack the police or march on the presidential palace have especially rattled the authorities.

Macron this week gave in to some of the protesters’ demands for measures to help the poor and struggling middle classes, including scrapping a planned increase in fuel taxes and freezing electricity and gas prices in 2019. But the “yellow vests“, some of whom who have become increasingly radicalised, are holding out for more.