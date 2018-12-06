LETTER: What, exactly, is a JMPD officer?

Some years ago, an attorney phoned in to the SAfm early morning radio show from his car while stuck in a traffic jam on Ontdekkers Road, Newlands, on his way into the city. His gripe was that while the traffic was gridlocked, some Joburg metro police (JMPD) officers were sitting manning a speed camera and others were leaning on their vehicles chatting.

Why were they not trying to sort out the mess and get the traffic moving?

In reply, JPMD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar replied that his officers were not traffic police but crime-prevention officers.

Fast-forward to last weekend, when outside FNB Stadium innocent concert-goers were brutally attacked and robbed, with not a JMPD officer in sight. When questioned, the very same Wayne Minnaar is reported in the media as saying that they were busy elsewhere sorting out the traffic.

What are they?

John Gordon

Morningside