How technology is making it easier to manipulate people

The recently established Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, incubated by the Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership at the Graduate School of Business has partnered with Citizen Dialogue Centre and the Citizen Research Centre to protect the 2019 elections from foreign and domestic online interference.

These relatively new organisations are responding to the damage that companies such as Bell-Pottinger and Cambridge Analytica rapidly wreaked over a short period.

There is no point in fighting in this arena with old tactics. The capabilities required to provide significant countermeasures to the emergence of well-funded right-wing efforts that have pulled the rug from under the feet of centrists, moderate conservatives and the social democratic left have to be developed. These capabilities also need to be shared with similar groups across the world to safeguard local politics from manipulation.

The rate of change in technology, traditional media and social media is so fast that existing regulatory frameworks cannot keep up with it in the short to medium term.

The priority, for people concerned about ensuring that a healthy political sphere is encouraged and protected, is building real-world capabilities that can stand as a counter-offensive to the onslaught of devious and unprincipled populism infecting politics around the world.

What is needed now is to build capabilities that can help ensure that evidence-based, fact-checked information and messaging dominates public discourse, rather than half-baked, outlier, crank-fuelled prejudices masquerading as political arguments with merit.

These new counter-offensive capabilities need to be waged by nonprofit organisations, as for-profit companies with such capabilities will inevitably have to sing for their masters, and will be ethically compromised when salaries are paid.

But these organisations also need to be effective and sustainable. If they are underfunded, spend most of their time shaking a begging bowl, and cannot attract the skills or afford the equipment and software needed, they will get nowhere.

History shows that politics driven by fear wreaks more damage than the mythical “protection” it offers citizens.

It is time for the public and private sectors to think about how they can contribute to shaping the political sphere, not in terms of a particular ideological disposition, but in constituting a healthy realm where intolerance is not fostered or tolerated; where people agree to debate and disagree while making an effort to hear each other; where politicians don’t feel the need to appeal to the basest instincts and fears in desperate bids to secure support at the polls; and where transparency, accountability and elevating truth above all else is paramount.

• Peter is an associate professor at the Graduate School of Business, UCT and director at the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change.