Click points: how free are Global Citizen’s Mandela concert tickets?

A festival coming to Africa for the first time is promising that "the only earners on the concert are the members of the public", but this is being disputed by some.

Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 concert will take place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on December 2. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Usher, Ed Sheeran, Tyler Perry, Forest Whitaker and other famous faces will be there.

Global Citizen is a registered not-for-profit organisation in SA, the US, UK, Australia and Canada. Its goal is to help achieve the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development and a world free of extreme poverty. To this end it built a rewards-based system.

A database of users is built using social media. Users earn points through clicktivism. The points earn a ticket to a Global Citizen event. But in SA the poorest do not have access to this social media game.

The organisation’s founder, Australian Hugh Evans, 35, said online: "If you earn enough points and keep earning, you can enter more times. So, it’s essentially game-ified: the more actions you take, the more points you earn and the more times you could enter the lottery and therefore your greater chance of winning a ticket. It’s democracy at work."