LETTER: Bad leaders must quit

01 November 2018 - 05:00 Tom Mhlanga
There is never a dull moment in this country, particularly in its  politics. A week in SA sometimes feels like seven years. During the past week all eyes have been on the VBS matter and the resignation of five DA councillors.

On Tuesday, we were blessed with the resignation of the chief whip of the ANC in the Gauteng legislature Brian Hlongwa. The people of Gauteng and SA deserve better. They deserve leaders who are not corrupt. I hope more leaders are taking a cue from Hlongwa's resignation.

The likes of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba must follow suit. SA cannot have leaders who are morally bankrupt and act like porn stars. The man has embarrassed not only himself but the ANC as well. He is not fit to lead the department of home affairs.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

