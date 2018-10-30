Brian Hlongwa resigns over graft claims of over R1bn

Gauteng chief whip Brian Hlongwa has resigned from his key post in the provincial legislature amid corruption allegations of R1.2bn during his tenure as health MEC.

Hlongwa and 11 other health officials were accused of corruption and fraudulent activities in a Special Investigating Unit report, between 2006 and 2009 when he was MEC.

Former President Jacob Zuma issued a proclamation for the SIU to probe alleged corruption in the Gauteng health department in 2010.

The department has a history of poor financial management, resulting in the national government placing it under administration in December 2011.

Hlongwa had initially dismissed the allegations against him as an attempt to embarrass the ANC in Gauteng, which was consistently at odds with the Zuma administration.

He resigned from the legislature on Tuesday, saying his decision was informed by the need to resolve the eight-year allegations against him, which have not yet been aired in court.

“The ANC is committed to natural justice and my continued stay as the chief whip in Gauteng provincial legislature would have distracted the movement from its task of mobilising our people behind a programme to unite, renew and create jobs,” Hlongwa said in a statement.

The ANC leadership in the province is also expected to receive a report on Tuesday from the party's integrity commission on Hlongwa as well as provincial executive committee member Qedani Mahlangu, who was at the centre of the Life Esidimeni scandal, which led to the deaths of over 140 mentally ill patients.

The ANC in Gauteng was severely criticised after both Hlongwa and Mahlangu were elected back onto the ANC's provincial leadership structure earlier this year.

