Politics

Brian Hlongwa resigns over graft claims of over R1bn

The Gauteng chief whip is stepping down after a damning Special Investigating Unit report and as the ANC's integrity body swoops in

30 October 2018 - 14:02 NATASHA MARRIAN
Brian Hlongwa. Picture: SOWETAN
Brian Hlongwa. Picture: SOWETAN

Gauteng chief whip Brian Hlongwa has resigned from his key post in the provincial legislature amid corruption allegations of R1.2bn during his tenure as health MEC. 

Hlongwa and 11 other health officials were accused of corruption and fraudulent activities in a Special Investigating Unit report, between 2006 and 2009 when he was MEC.

Former President Jacob Zuma issued a proclamation for the SIU to probe alleged corruption in the Gauteng health department in 2010. 

The department has a history of poor financial management, resulting in the national government placing it under administration in December 2011. 

Hlongwa had initially dismissed the allegations against him as an attempt to embarrass the ANC in Gauteng, which was consistently at odds with the Zuma administration. 

He resigned from the legislature on Tuesday, saying his decision was informed by the need to resolve the eight-year allegations against him, which have not yet been aired in court. 

“The ANC is committed to natural justice and my continued stay as the chief whip in Gauteng provincial legislature would have distracted the movement from its task of mobilising our people behind a programme to unite, renew and create jobs,” Hlongwa said in a statement. 

The ANC leadership in the province is also expected to receive a report on Tuesday from the party's integrity commission on Hlongwa as well as provincial executive committee member Qedani Mahlangu, who was at the centre of the Life Esidimeni scandal, which led to the deaths of over 140 mentally ill patients. 

The ANC in Gauteng was severely criticised after both Hlongwa and Mahlangu were elected back onto the ANC's provincial leadership structure earlier this year. 

marriann@businesslive.co.za

Paul Mashatile thinks ANC’s integrity body should weigh in on Qedani Mahlangu’s Gauteng post

The party’s treasurer-general believes the commission may have to decide on the controversial election of Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa
National
3 months ago

ANC’s Brian Hlongwa survives motion calling for him to resign from Gauteng legislature

The ANC voted against the motion brought by opposition parties, after which the DA voiced its frustration that the Gauteng chief whip would not even ...
Politics
4 months ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Qedani Mahlangu - proof that the ANC is rotten to the core

'Their vote for Mahlangu sends a clear message: we will put a party leader far above the needs of the society we live in'
Politics
3 months ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Turbulence ahead for both ANC and DA in battle for Gauteng

There are constantly shifting variables but there is one certainty: the economy is going to be a critical factor in Gauteng
Opinion
2 months ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.