LETTER: Policy not BEE’s knees

The headline of your article "DA’s BEE stance may damage poll prospects" repeats the untested assumption that South Africans are in favour of BEE. However, if anything, survey data shows significant dissatisfaction with BEE.

In a Markdata poll, just 13.1% of South Africans felt BEE had helped them personally, while the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) found that less than half (48.6%) of respondents thought BEE had ensured black participation in the economy. In the same IJR survey, less than half (49.2%) of respondents felt that race categories should be used to measure progress.

On Wednesday, in the week the DA’s BEE stance was in the news, the DA won the Ward 3 by-election in Walter Sisulu Municipality.

There is an important discussion to be had on how best to redress the inequities of apartheid. Let’s use evidence instead of assumptions as the basis for this debate.

Gavin Davis

Member of parliament