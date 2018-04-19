LETTER: A marriage of ideals

If one could blend Jacob Zuma’s "the value of a commodity is the labour time taken in its production" with his rejection of "the value of a commodity is the law of supply and demand" (Thick End of the Wedge, February 3), one gets an excitingly workable synthesis of capitalism and socialism.

It is not difficult. Peter Bruce does not exactly clock in, but his value to the commodity of Business Day, his salary, is uncompromisingly time related. His rand-per-hour rate is just higher than most and he’ll be on some form of flexitime. (Zuma makes nightmares, not commodities).

The Zuma logic, taken to its conclusion, places no value on land because it was not man-made, nor are land rents.

That is profound. The law of supply and demand for land, however, makes it worth 15 to 20 years of rent, paid in advance. That is behind the cry for no compensation on expropriation. It sounds unfair, but only if expropriation takes place before the 15 years is up. If it occurs after 10 years, then compensation must be for five.

Buildings are commodities and result from applying labour to land, from the brickfield to the steel mill to the site. However, even Julius Malema is not serious about expropriating buildings.

But just say the state expropriated all the unearned land rents, imposed a rates and taxes user charge, like in Hong Kong (excluding improvements), and simultaneously relieved citizens of all the hard-earned taxes on their work and wealth, an equal amount.

Then Karl Marx and Adam Smith would be dancing in the clouds.

Credit for this unique tax haven, this economic miracle, would be due to former presidents Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk for their constitutional legacy that all land must be affordable (explicitly as section 25.5) and no onerous taxes can be levied (implicitly as section 228).

According to many calculations, the commodities lost through taxing work and wealth and not land add up to R1-trillion a year (2016-17), the same amount as income taxes and value-added tax.

Make Zuma a friend, Mr Bruce. You’ve got lots in common.

Peter Meakin

Claremont