LETTER: Quotas bring down Boks

Every rugby writer, enthusiast and supporter of the Boks speaks with one voice: the "test" encounter on Saturday was not one of the most humiliating and shameful displays ever by a Bok team ... no, it was more, it was the most incompetent, miserable sporting event that I have ever watched in my life.

There is crass application of the quota system, but it must be obvious to rugby coaches, administrators and selectors that they are doing incalculable, probably irreversible, damage to the Springbok emblem.

Spectators and supporters lose interest. Patronage and sponsors’ cash dry up, players prefer to ply their trade abroad … it is a vicious circle that soon beckons the inevitable descent into oblivion.

It started before Alistair Coetzee, but as head coach over the past two woeful years, he has done nothing to halt the slide.

You cannot remove Coetzee or his administrators – they are untouchable, unapologetic, remote from their supporters, not even answerable to Caesar.

It would take a 30-40 point reversal in the next two tests for me to eat my words. The hat will follow on the menu.

Pierre du PlessisHoughton